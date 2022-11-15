Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 262: Election 2022 Real Talk, Plus Gordon Chang on Xi Jinping and the G20

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s episode with the latest election results and then some in-depth analysis. Alex thinks both sides of the media are mostly focused on the wrong stuff and are trying to tell their audiences what they want to hear. It’s time to get past that—and quickly. Our guest today is China expert Gordon Chang, author of The Coming Collapse of China and The Great U.S.-China Tech War, who discusses Joe Biden’s meeting with Xi Jinping. President Biden discussed climate change with the Chinese dictator, but not the pandemic, the fentanyl crisis, or the Uyghur genocide. Then, he and Alex preview the G20 Summit that starts today.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

