Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 263: Donald Trump Announces Third Run for the Presidency, Analysis with Paris Dennard

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s episode with an analysis of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement. It was typical Trump in that he injected himself into the news cycle. But it was also atypical of him in that it was much lower energy than what he has displayed during his normal public speeches. Trump did cover some new ground on foreign policy, and he spun some of his previous record, but he didn’t touch Big Tech or election manipulation. Of the many radio callers on the live show today (on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET), it was a mixed bag of people who said Trump seemed flat and those who thought he was poised and presidential. Alex plays the clips, and you can decide for yourself. Also in the opening, Alex covers the latest Big Tech totalitarianism, Joe Biden at the G20 in Bali, and more 2022 election analysis, including a hint at the way forward for conservatives coming from, of all places, California. Political analyst and commentator Paris Dennard joins the podcast and offers a brilliant observation about Donald Trump’s address last night. You won’t want to miss it.

