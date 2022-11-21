Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 266: Woke Warrior Down! Disney Fires Bob Chepak; Guest: Rep. Steve Scalise on GOP’s House Agenda

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with two big topics. First, Disney ousted CEO Bob Chepak and replaced him with former CEO Bob Iger. This is a big victory for the anti-woke. Chepak has been one of the most villainous figures in American media in recent years, as Alex explains. Then, Alex gets into the latest news on President Trump. He is being investigated yet again, he has been invited back to Twitter by Elon Musk, and he is being attacked by the deplorable Paul Ryan. Our guest today is Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who will be the majority leader of the incoming Republican-led House. We get his take on the House speakership race and the new Republican House majority’s investigative and legislative agenda. We also get his take on election denier Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who is likely to be the Democrat’s new House minority leader.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

