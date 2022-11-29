Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 270: Is the Republican Civil War Over? Guests: Herschel Walker, Raymond Arroyo

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a discussion of the Georgia runoff race for U.S. Senate, and Alex opines on the last vestiges of the GOP’s civil war that started in 2021. It is mostly resolved, though some people want to continue fighting. Then, he covers the latest on Kanye West’s public meltdown. He walked off the Tim Pool podcast mid-show yesterday. Also in the opening: an epic woke update about a trans Biden appointee getting caught literally stealing luggage, the American gun industry appears to be booming, and more headlines. We have two guests today. The first is Raymond Arroyo of EWTN and Fox News fame, who has a new children’s book on Christmas—The Wise Men Who Found Christmas—which looks terrific. Then, GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker appears again on the show to discuss his Senate runoff race in Georgia, which is just one week away.

