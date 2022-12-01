Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 272: CNN Layoffs, Twitter Election Interference; Guest: Rep. Michael Waltz on China Upheaval

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, opens today’s podcast with the news of a fake news reckoning coming to CNN as hundreds are about to be fired. Then, Elon Musk says Twitter has “failed in trust and safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections.” He allegedly has the documents to prove it. Also, President Biden’s White House is concerned that the Department of Homeland Security’s end of Title 42 will lead to a record number of migrant border crossings. Today’s guest is Florida Congressman Michael Waltz (R), who calls out Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for being silent as Chinese workers are beaten for daring to leave Apple’s manufacturing facilities in China. Waltz says American companies who are doing business with China are about to face a reckoning in a Republican-controlled House.

