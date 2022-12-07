Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 276: Victory over JCPA (for Now), Guests: Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Rep. Greg Steube

Host Alex Marlow begins with a recap of the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff race. He gives his analysis on why Herschel Walker lost and the path forward. Then, Alex discusses the victory (at least for now) over the JCPA media cartel bill. Then, he delves into the latest immigration news, the revelation that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s daughter worked at Twitter during peak censorship, and more in the opening. We have two guests today. First, we hear from Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on her anti-JCPA efforts as well as her success in keeping the military COVID vaccine mandate out of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Then, Alex speaks to Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), first about the JCPA, which he supports, at least for now. It is deliciously awkward. Then they discuss things on which they agree, including Section 230, immigration, impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas, and more.

