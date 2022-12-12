Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 279: Twitter Collusion, Investigating Bidens, Zuckerbucks Return, Guest: Rep. Mark Green on Military COVID Vax Mandate Repeal

Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, begins today’s episode with more disturbing details about the collusion between Twitter and government officials to censor coverage of the Biden family corruption scandals in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have told Breitbart News that they plan to investigate the Biden family corruption “as a matter of national security.” Also in the opening: a majority of Americans support legislation to ban TikTok from the United States, “Zuckerbucks” are back for 2024, Walmart could close stores due to the out-of-control crime in Biden’s America, and the new House Democrat Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is a super spreader of election denialism. Our guest today is Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), who discusses his successful fight to repeal the military COVID vaccine mandate from the defense bill, illegal immigration, and the coming price to pay for the collusion between Twitter and government officials.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

