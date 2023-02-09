Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 301: Holding the Woke Corporations Accountable; Sen. Blackburn on CCP and SOTU

Host Alex Marlow has no monologue in today’s podcast, but he does have two great guests. First, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) does an extended breakdown of Biden’s State of the Union address. Then we speak to Paul Fitzpatrick, the president of the 1792 Exchange, which is a new index that evaluates the wokeness of corporations.

