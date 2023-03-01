Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 306: Lightfoot Out! But Will Anything Change? Guest: Libs of TikTok

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with the news of Lori Lightfoot’s unexpected ouster in her Chicago mayoral race. Our guest is Chaya Raichik, the creator of the influential Libs of TikTok Twitter account. She is one of the most productive conservative activists, and she has a new children’s book out called No More Secrets: The Candy Cavern.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

