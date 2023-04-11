Trump, Bragg, and the ‘Clinton Grift’: Schweizer, Eggers Talk Trump Indictment

‘It’s An Extremely Dangerous Development’

On the latest episode of The Drill Down podcast, acclaimed investigative journalist Peter Schweizer and co-host Eric Eggers dig into Trump’s indictment on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

Schweizer says Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is trying to prove that Team Trump violated federal election law; Eggers says this is more about improving Bragg’s public profile — and it will result in a load of free press for the former POTUS.

Schweizer reminds Eggers this was a campaign promise for Bragg. “Do we really want this in America? It’s an extremely dangerous development…”

Bragg, who is not the first legal authority to look at Trump’s case, says these are felonies because they were designed to thwart federal election law.

But Eggers notes: “The Federal Election Commission looked at the Donald Trump thing and said, ‘Nah, we don’t think that’s there.’”

On the other hand, Schweizer and Eggers note that Hillary Clinton actually violated federal election rules in 2016, in a case directly related to the work of G-A-I. Schweizer’s 2015 book, Clinton Cash, exposed Hillary Clinton’s involvement with the takeover of an American uranium mining company by Russia. That revelation so terrified Clinton’s presidential campaign they decided to pay for the infamous Steele Dossier, with its lurid, unsubstantiated claims that Donald Trump was a Russian stooge. Hillary’s campaign essentially accused the Trump campaign of doing what they were, in fact, guilty of themselves.

“Pick what you’re being accused of and immediately accuse your opponent of the same thing even if there’s not really any evidence and just create the evidence… They’re using campaign funds, they’re listing these campaign funds as ‘legal and compliance consulting,’” Schweizer says.

For that actual violation of election laws, the Clinton campaign was fined $8,000. For a similar alleged violation, relating to the payment to Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump has been indicted and faces possible jail time.

The criminal system is being abused to settle political scores,” Schweizer confirms.

The Steele Dossier, the Clintons in Russia, wagging the dog —and Schweizer and Eggers riff on former presidential candidate John Edwards’ hair. Don’t miss it!

To listen to the Drill Down Podcast – click here.