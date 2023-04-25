Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 323: Why Tucker Matters + Biden Announces; Guest: John Nolte

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with the news of massive media shake-ups, including Tucker Carlson parting from Fox, Don Lemon being ousted from CNN, and the CEO of NBCUniversal getting Me-Too’d out of a job. Joe Biden announces he’s going to seek reelection on exactly the same date he announced last time relative to election day. This is a Big F’n deal. All this and more in Alex’s opening monologue. Our guest today is Breitbart Senior Writer John Nolte who expertly breaks it all down.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.