Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 333: Twerking for Votes All Pride Long; Guest: Rep. Byron Donalds

Today is the 79th anniversary of D-Day. So, of course, host Alex Marlow starts the podcast with 20 minutes about the trans and sexual fetishists dominating our country. We kid, or maybe we don’t. Also in Alex’s opening monologue: the field of 2024 candidates is expanding, the mass busing of migrants is putting increased pressure on sanctuary cities, Twitter’s ad revenue is tanking, and much more. Our guest today is Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) who discusses the debt ceiling, his endorsement of Donald Trump, and whether the House Oversight Committee is going to bust Biden family corruption.

