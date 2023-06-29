Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 345: AWR Hawkins on Biden’s Latest Plan to Gut the 2nd Amendment

Host Mike Slater discusses the difference between the media’s treatment Hunter Biden and Donald Trump. He also touches on the media’s treatment of past Republican presidential nominees John McCain and Mitt Romney. Today’s guest is Breitbart’s Second Amendment reporter AWR Hawkins who discusses President Biden’s latest plans to weaken the Second Amendment by ending liability protections. He also weighs in on a recent Chicago murder case involving a 14-year-old shooter who killed a 35-year-old man.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

