Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 347: White House Cocaine and Woke Ben & Jerry’s; Guest Paul Fitzpatrick

Host Mike Slater weighs in on the White House cocaine story. Then, Paul Fitzgerald, president of the 1792 Exchange, joins the podcast to discuss left-wing Ben and Jerry of ice cream fame declaring that the United States must return the “stolen indigenous land” it was founded upon. We can start with Ben & Jerry’s Vermont headquarters, which is located on land that belongs to the Abenaki tribe.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

