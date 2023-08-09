Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 364: Revisiting Joe Biden’s Afghanistan Failures; Guest: AWR Hawkins on the SCOTUS ‘Ghost Guns’ Ruling

Host Mike Slater revisits President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and how its negative impact is still being felt today by Gold Star families and U.S. servicemembers. Today’s podcast guest is Breitbart’s Second Amendment correspondent AWR Hawkins who discusses the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to continue its clamp down on so-called “ghost guns” while an appeal of the ATF regulation is pending.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

