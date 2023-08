Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels and former New York City mayoral candidate, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the “sanctuary city” migrant crisis in Mayor Eric Adam’s NYC and how to fix Gotham’s many problems.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

