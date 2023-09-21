Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 394: Rep. Ben Cline on AG Merrick Garland and the Weaponization of Biden’s DOJ

Breitbart News

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) joins host Mike Slater to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s testimony yesterday before the House Judiciary Committee about the weaponization of the Department of Justice under the Biden administration.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.