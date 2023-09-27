Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 398: Breitbart’s Matt Boyle on Tonight’s GOP Primary Debate

Breitbart’s Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle joins host Mike Slater to preview the second televised RNC primary debate today. Donald Trump won’t be attending it; so, should anyone care? Is this primary already over? Boyle has all of the answers.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

