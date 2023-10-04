Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 402: Bill O’Reilly on ‘Killing the Witches’

Bestselling author and broadcaster Bill O’Reilly joins host Mike Slater to discuss the latest book in his bestselling “Killing” series. This time O’Reilly takes on the infamous Salem witch trials in Killing the Witches: The Horror of Salem, Massachusetts, which, as he explains, has lessons for today’s political witch hunts—particularly the targeting of Donald Trump.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

