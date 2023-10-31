Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 415: Breitbart’s Katherine Hamilton on the Radical Left’s Push for Ohio’s Issue 1 Ballot Measure

Breitbart News political reporter Katherine Hamilton joins host Mike Slater to explain the importance of Ohio’s Issue 1 ballot measure that would enshrine abortion on demand as a “right” in the Ohio state constitution. The ballot measure will be decided by voters in the state’s November 7 election, and outside pro-abortion groups are mobilizing money and resources to get it passed. Katherine explains why the entire nation, particularly those who are pro-life, should pay attention to what’s happening right now in the Buckeye State.

