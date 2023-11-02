Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 417: Dr. Sebastian Gorka on Judeo-Christian Values

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First,” joins host Mike Slater to discuss the importance of Judeo-Christian values to the success of our culture and how they differ from nations subscribing to an Islamic worldview.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

