Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 424: Seamus Bruner on ‘Controligarchs’

Today’s podcast features two guests. First, Breitbart Senior Legal Analyst joins host Mike Slater to discuss the important legal cases making their way to the U.S. Supreme Court that could have far-reaching implications for Americans. Next, the Government Accountability Institute’s Director of Research Seamus Bruner discusses his new book, Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life, which was the result of two years of research into the dystopian agenda of globalist elites who are seeking to control every aspect of our lives.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

