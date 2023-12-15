Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 443: The Heartland Institute’s Chris Talgo on 2020 Election Mail-In Voting Fraud Survey

The Heartland Institute’s Editorial Director Chris Talgo joins host Mike Slater to discuss a recent survey conducted by the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports that found that one-in-five voters who cast mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential election admitted to committing at least one kind of voter fraud.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

