Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 444: Breitbart’s Neil Munro on Biden’s Offer of 1M Migrants Per Year in Exchange for Ukraine Funding

Breitbart’s Neil Munro joins host Mike Slater to discuss the latest twist in the Biden administration’s negotiations with Congress for more Ukraine funding. Now the White House is offering to cap migration across the southern border at one million per year if the GOP approves $61 billion more for the Ukraine war, according to press reports.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

