“Don’t jump,” President Joe Biden shouted this week for at least the 20th time as president, raising concerns on the campaign trail about his mental acuity.

Biden, 81, whom special counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” often uses the phrase “Don’t jump” to joke or taunt his critics.

Biden typically directs his wisecrack at individuals who are standing near a ledge or on a balcony, though no video evidence shows anyone seeking to “jump” from their perch. He once told a person standing just a few feet in front of him not to jump. Another time, Biden told a seated individual at a restaurant not to jump.

The latest example of Biden shouting the overused joke was Wednesday after his campaign speech in Wisconsin. Looking above with his hand blocking his eyes from the stage light, Biden glanced around the room and then leaned forward into the microphone and shouted, “Don’t jump!” Everyone in the room seemed to ignore the random comment. “Unless Biden’s staff loads him up with drugs to keep him alert, he reverts back to his mental glitches — like licking ice cream cones, petting kids, getting lost on stage, and randomly spouting things like, ‘Don’t jump,'” Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project, told Breitbart News. “If we get four more years of Biden, we all may need to jump.” “His own Justice Department essentially said that when it declined to charge him for using stolen classified records to make $8 million on his book no real American will read,” Davis added. “Anyone with ears and eyes knows Biden isn’t mentally fit to serve.” After the remark, the president immediately waved to the crowd, smiled, even as no one appeared to pay attention, and shuffled off stage after saluting. It was not immediately apparent whom or why he saluted:

Polling shows the electorate is suspicious of Biden’s fitness for office:

About one-third of Democrats doubt Biden’s mental fitness, a Harvard/Harris survey recently found.

Another poll revealed 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about his physical and mental health.

Only about one-third of voters say Biden is physically or mentally fit to serve a second term, Quinnipiac found.

“President Trump is the only candidate running for president with a fully functioning brain,” Alex Bruesewitz of X Strategies told Breitbart News. “We just learned that a parasitic worm ate part of RFK Jr.’s brain. And we have known for quite some time that Joe Biden is brainless.”

Below are 20 times that Biden shouted “Don’t jump” during his presidency, according to video captured by the Republican National Committee Research Team:

REPORTER: "On the new steel tariffs, are you concerned they'll hurt your relationship with Xi Jinping?" BIDEN: "No." REPORTER: "Why?" BIDEN: "Don't jump!" *shuffles away* pic.twitter.com/RlboK59bUa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2024

