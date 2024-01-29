Host Mike Slater to revisits “The Afghanistan Papers” exposé about America’s futile two-decade war in Afghanistan. Slater explains why this information should inform how Americans view the current situation in the Middle Eastern. Are we headed for another “unwinnable” forever war? Can we truly learn from the past or trust what we are being told?

Next, Slater speaks with Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham, MD about how her state is dealing with the border crisis while simultaneously battling the federal government.

