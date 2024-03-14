Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 496: Dr. Sebastian Gorka on Potentially Banning TikTok

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First,” joins host Mike Slater to discuss the potential ban of TikTok as well as the news that West Point is removing the words “duty, honor, country” from its mission statement.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

