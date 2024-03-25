Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 503: Anti-Squatter Activist Flash Shelton on America’s Potential Dystopian Squatter Future

Anti-Squatter Activist Flash Shelton joins host Mike Slater to discuss the rising rates of squatters in America and the efforts to address the problem. Could we be headed for a landmark Third Amendment lawsuit? Listen to the interview to find out.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.