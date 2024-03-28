Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 506: Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney on Donald Trump’s Finances

Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney joins host Mike Slater to discuss the real state of former President Donald Trump’s finances. Is he actually broke? Why does the establishment media keep repeating that he is? Carney has the answers.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

