Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 513: Trump Speaks Out on the Abortion Issue

Host Mike Slater discusses former President Donald Trump’s video statement yesterday about abortion. Trump express his opinion that abortion should be left for each state to decide for itself how it feels about it and set limits accordingly. Slater, a committed pro-lifer, offers his opinion and analysis of the Trump statement from both the political and spiritual angles. Then, he hears from callers and gets a variety of opinions from our listeners.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

