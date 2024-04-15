Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 517: Katy Faust on the Damage No-Fault Divorce Laws Inflict on Children

Host Mike Slater reflects on the death of O.J. Simpson and the legacy of his infamous murder trial. Then, Katy Faust, the founder and president of Them Before Us, joins Slater to discuss the problems of no-fault divorce laws and the damage they inflict on children.

