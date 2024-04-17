Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 519: Rep. Thomas Massie on Removing Speaker Johnson

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) joins host Mike Slater to discuss his decision to join Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in forcing House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to resign his leadership position by backing Greene’s motion to vacate the chair. Will this move be successful? And if so, who does Massie think will be a good replacement? Listen in to find out.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

