Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 521: NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino on Her City’s Migrant Crisis

New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, who represents District 19 of Northeast Queens, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the migrant crisis in the Big Apple. She expands on her comments at a recent public hearing where she rebuked entitled illegal immigrants who were demanding more from the city’s already stressed resources. “I have to ask you all: What motivated you to come here thinking the streets are paved in gold? They are not. They’re absolutely not, and you’re living through that,” she told them.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

