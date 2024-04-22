Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 522: Ukraine Gets More of Your Tax Dollars; Breitbart’s Emma-Jo Morris on Trump’s NYC Trial

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reversed his months-long pledge to not advance a foreign aid bill without also including funding to secure America’s own border. With the help of Democrats, Johnson passed a $61 billion Ukraine aid package in the U.S. House on Saturday. Why did Johnson go back on his promise, and why did Democrats celebrate the bill’s passage by waving Ukrainian flags on the House floor? Host Mike Slater has the answers and takes your phone calls on the subject. Then, Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris joins Slater to discuss the latest on former President Donald Trump’s so-called “hush money” trial underway in New York City.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

