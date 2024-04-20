Democrats Wave Ukraine Flags on House Floor as $61 Billion Aid Bill Passes

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Democrats painted a surreal scene on the House floor Saturday as the House passed a $61 billion bill to further Ukraine’s war effort.

As the inevitable outcome neared, Democrats produced dozens of miniature Ukraine flags, waiving them and cheering “Ukraine!” jubilantly.

Johnson approached the chair as the vote closed to the loudest applause of the day – and perhaps this entire Congress – from Democrats.

“It is in violation of decorum to wave flags on the floor,” Johnson admonished Democrats, who cared little.

Today’s vote was a fait accompli, but for months it seemed impossible. Johnson had repeatedly promised never to consider foreign aid without first securing America’s own border.

Iran’s missile attacks against Israel last week gave Johnson his opening to move on the border. Bipartisan urgency to rush to Israel’s aid provided a legislative vehicle to which he could attach a border security bill. Democrats would have had a tough election year choice.

It was the ultimate leverage, either to advance border security or Ukraine – or both, if Johnson tried.

The flags that Democrats chose to wave drove home Johnson’s choice.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News.