New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, who serves as the NYC Council’s minority whip and represents the 48th District, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the recent anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

