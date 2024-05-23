Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 542: Former Teacher Jessica Tapia on Being Fired for Her Christian Beliefs

Former California high school teacher Jessica Tapia joins host Mike Slater to discuss the recent settlement she reached with her school district after she was fired for refusing to hide students’ “gender identities” from their parents and use the students’ preferred pronouns. Jessica explains the importance of standing up for her Christian beliefs and having the courage to say no to destructive woke nonsense.

