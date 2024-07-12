Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 572: Breitbart’s John Nolte on the Dems’ Biden Replacement Drama

Breitbart’s John Nolte joins host Mike Slater to discuss the Democratic Party’s meltdown after Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance. Will all the calls for Joe to step down amount to anything or are the Dems stuck with him as their nominee? And what should we make of the New York Times op-ed by Barack Obama’s friend George Clooney calling on Joe Biden to step aside?

Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time, is now available and getting rave reviews.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.