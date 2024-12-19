Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 677: Rep. Tom Tiffany on the CR Spending Bill Debacle

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the pork-laden continuing resolution (CR) spending bill that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) unveiled just days before the Friday deadline to fund the government. Tiffany has said he’ll vote “no” on the CR and explains what could happen next, including what a possible government shutdown would mean.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

