Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 703: Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney on America’s Fiscal Health in Trump 2.0

Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney joins host Mike Slater to discuss President Donald Trump’s tariff fight with Canada and Mexico and the state of America’s fiscal health at the start of the second Trump administration. In his opening monologue, Slater discusses the executive order Trump signed yesterday officially banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

