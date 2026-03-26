VIDEO: U.S. Military Forces Crossed into Mexico, Asked to Leave, Stayed for an Hour

News outlets in Mexico are claiming that a group of soldiers from the U.S. Army crossed into Mexico while they were reinforcing the border fence. The issue sparked some tensions when Mexican military forces asked them to leave, but the troops stayed in their spot until they finished their task.

The confrontation reportedly took place on Wednesday afternoon in the Mexican border city of Nogales, Sonora, where a group of U.S. soldiers was reinforcing parts of the border fence. Nogales is immediately south of the border of Nogales, Arizona. As Breitbart Texas reported, that region was known for having areas with minimal fencing for years, and was a route widely used by factions of the Sinaloa Cartel to smuggle large quantities of drugs and migrants.

The Mexican newspaper El Debate managed to capture the tail end of the incident as U.S. troops finished installing barbed wire on the fence and walked back to the north side, closing the door behind them. No additional incidents were reported.

According to Zeta Magazine, the U.S. soldiers were on the Mexican side of the fence for over an hour. When the group first arrived, members of Mexico’s National Guard approached them and told them to leave. The U.S. troops stood their ground, and additional soldiers arrived to monitor the area while the work crew repaired the fence.

Mexico’s federal government has not issued any statements on the apparent incursion.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.