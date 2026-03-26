Cartel Gunmen Kidnap Eight Workers Along Mexican Border State Highway

A group of cartel gunmen kidnapped eight workers on their way to work in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon. The incident comes at a time when the terrorist Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas continues to spread terror through northern Mexico.

The incident began earlier this week when a group of laborers left their homes in the town of General Teran and made their way to the city of China, Nuevo Leon, to work at a local ranch. Along the way, a group of gunmen kidnapped the workers; their relatives did not receive any ransom notifications and contacted authorities the following day. In addition to that group of workers, three other men had been reported missing on March 19 under similar circumstances, also near China.

On Wednesday morning, Nuevo Leon state authorities carried out a search operation in and around China and were able to find seven of the eight missing men. Authorities stated in a press release that they continue to seek the missing man.

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that the missing men showed signs of torture and dehydration, but are expected to recover.

The area where the kidnapping took place has seen a dramatic rise in violence in recent years as gunmen from the CDN-Los Zetas have been trying to establish control of the drug smuggling routes to the northern border. As Breitbart Texas reported, as part of their expansion operation, gunmen from the CDN-Los Zetas have set up roadblocks and dispatched kidnapping crews throughout rural areas of Nuevo Leon. Since the criminal organization is headquartered in the state of Tamaulipas, the Nuevo Leon state forces are unable to target them directly. Due to a poor response from Mexico’s Federal government, the CDN-Los Zetas continue to operate with relative impunity.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.