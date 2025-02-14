Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 709: Rep. Riley Moore on the House’s Budget Bill

Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) joins host Mike Slater discusses the House’s budget and reconciliation bill and the fights over spending cuts. He also discusses the bill he introduced to prevent financial institutions from tracking gun and ammo sales.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

