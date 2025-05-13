Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 770: Frances Martel on Trump’s Middle East Trip; Ed Martin on His New Job at the DOJ

Two guests join host Mike Slater on today’s podcast. First, Breitbart World Editor Frances Martel explains the geopolitics behind Trump’s trip to the Middle East, as well as the background surrounding the South African refugees coming to the United States. Next, Ed Martin, the outgoing Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, discusses his important new assignment within the Department of Justice.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.