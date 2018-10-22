Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) says “perhaps” globalist billionaire George Soros is “funding” the migrant caravan that is headed towards the U.S.-Mexico border to overwhelm the country’s asylum and immigration system in order to make it a political issue ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

During an interview with Fox News, Gohmert suggested that Soros may be funding the 7,000-strong migrant caravan where members admit that they are not asylum-seekers, but rather Central American nationals looking for a job. Other members of the migrant caravan include previously deported illegal aliens.

Gohmert said:

Well, I can’t help but think the Democrats — perhaps Soros — may be funding this thinking it’s going to help them. But they’re going to be surprised because the president, his number one thing is we’re going to build a wall, we’re going to stop illegal immigration, and he’s going to have a chance to show that he actually means what he says, which indicates that he’s not a real politician. [Emphasis added]

Soros — who funds a slew of open borders organizations that sponsor mass migration efforts — has been accused across the globe of pushing third world immigration into Western nations.

In Italy, as Breitbart London reported, deputy prime minister and minister of the interior Matteo Salvini has accused of Soros of trying “to fill Italy and Europe with migrants” going on to say that Soros “would like Italy [to become] a giant refugee camp because he likes slaves.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused Soros of similar schemes to push mass immigration, crediting the European Union’s migration plan to Soros.

Less than six months ago, a similar migrant caravan was allowed to cross into the U.S. with weak asylum claims despite threats from President Trump of closing down the border. Many migrants from that caravan are now illegal aliens living in the U.S. as they await their asylum hearings.

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.