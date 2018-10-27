Fox News is reporting live that the shooter is in custody.

UPDATE 11:50 am ET — KDKA reports that attacker walked into the synagogue and allegedly screamed, “All Jews must die.” He struck the synagogue during Shabbat services and the synagogue was “full of people” at the time.

We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected by this morning’s tragedy in Pittsburgh. We will continue to pray for everyone involved. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 27, 2018

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

CBS News reports that at least seven people were killed during the armed assault:

At least seven people have been confirmed dead in a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, and two police officers have been shot. The shooter is confined in the third floor of the synagogue https://t.co/rldHevHSsX pic.twitter.com/ltZqCMjYU6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 27, 2018

KDKA reports that the number of fatalities may rise, as police are still working to get people out of the building.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

The attacker opened fire on police when they responded to first reports of shots fired. Two officers were wounded as a result.

14 News reports that police are urging people who live near the synagogue “to lock their doors and stay in their homes.”

