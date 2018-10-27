Menu
At Least Seven Dead and Officers Shot in Saturday Morning Attack on Pittsburgh Synagogue

At least seven people are dead and others are injured, including police officers, following a Saturday morning attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Fox News is reporting live that the shooter is in custody.

UPDATE 11:50 am ET — KDKA reports that attacker walked into the synagogue and allegedly screamed, “All Jews must die.” He struck the synagogue during Shabbat services and the synagogue was “full of people” at the time.

CBS News reports that at least seven people were killed during the armed assault:

KDKA reports that the number of fatalities may rise, as police are still working to get people out of the building.

The attacker opened fire on police when they responded to first reports of shots fired. Two officers were wounded as a result.

14 News reports that police are urging people who live near the synagogue “to lock their doors and stay in their homes.”

