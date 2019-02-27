Rep. Jim Jordan: Democrats’ Real Aim Is a Gun Registry

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) warns that House Democrats’ real aim is to use the criminalization of private gun sales to set up a national gun registry.

On February 25, 2019, Breitbart News reported that House Democrats were but days away from a vote to criminalize private gun sales via universal background checks. Their legislation would not have stopped a single mass shooting during the last ten years, as nearly as mass shooter already acquires his guns via a background check. But universal background checks would criminalize a neighbor for selling a gun to a lifelong neighbor or a friend for selling a gun to someone with home he has been friends since childhood.

Moreover, the Democrats named their universal background check legislation H.R. 8, to honor the eight years Gabby Giffords has survived since the attack on her. But H.R. 8 would not have prevented the attack on her because her gunman passed a background check to acquire his pistol.

Therefore, since Democrats’ gun control push would not have stopped so many shootings and mass attacks, why are they pushing it so passionately?

Rep. Jordan says it is not because of the universal background checks themselves but for the sake of the gun registry that will be required to make the checks enforceable:

.@Jim_Jordan is back to reiterate how dangerous #HR8 and #HR1112 really are. "Universal" background checks lead to a national registry, which leads to confiscation – plain and simple. We must fight back and contact our lawmakers. → https://t.co/WOdftwRpeN #2A pic.twitter.com/g0dLKKIStG — NRA (@NRA) February 27, 2019

On January 13, 2019, Breitbart News reported that universal background checks are unenforceable without a gun registry. They are unenforceable without such a registry because the government must know the location of every gun and the name of every gun owner in order to know for certain that guns are not changing hands under the radar.

Rep. Jordan is warning that the Democrats will not stop with a registry, but will continue down the road and add confiscation as well. That is the very pattern that was followed in California, where Second Amendment rights now hang by a thread.