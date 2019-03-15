President Donald Trump disputed the idea that white nationalism was a growing threat around the world at the White House on Friday.

Trump was asked by reporters if he believed that white nationalism was a “rising threat around the world.”

Trump replied:

I don’t really. I think its a small group of people that have very, very serious problems. I guess if you look at what happened in New Zealand perhaps that’s a case, I don’t know enough about it yet, they are just learning about the person and the people involved, but its certainly a terrible thing, terrible thing.

Trump commented on New Zealand massacre after a self-described white nationalist from Australia shot and killed 49 people at two mosques.

He said that he spoke with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern about the attacks, earlier Friday afternoon.

“These sacred places of worship were turned to scenes of evil killing,” Trump said. “It’s a horrible horrible thing.”

Trump said that he had not seen the 87-page manifesto left by the killer.

“I did not see it, but I think it’s a horrible event, it’s a horrible thing,” he said. “I saw it early in the morning when I looked at what was happening, and we spoke, as you know, to the prime minister. I think it’s a horrible disgraceful thing, horrible act.”