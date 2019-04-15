Nolte: Four White Guys Lead the Democrat Primary Race

According to the latest national poll of the 2020 Democrat primary race, four white guys lead the pack.

Worse still, at least for a political party consumed and obsessed with identity politics, the top two white guys, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden, are old white guys. Real old white guys.

Socialist Bernie Sanders, who has jumped into the lead with 29 percent support, turns 374-years-old next year.

Biden, who’s only a couple years younger, had a terrible week after at least seven women came forward to accuse him of inappropriate touching, and he has now dropped to second place with 24 percent support.

This is considerable movement.

In this same poll back in February, Biden walloped Sanders 27 percent to 14 percent.

They were tied in March.

Now Sanders is up five points.

Other than his creepy behavior with women and children, something else holding Biden back might be that he has not yet announced his candidacy. But if the disaster that was last week proved anything, it was that the Biden camp is nowhere near ready for the big leagues. Biden handled everything about the scandal poorly: he was slow to respond, offered no apologies, and worst of all, he even joked about the matter.

White guy Pete Buttigieg has moved into third place with nine percent support. Although the mayor of South Bend, IN, is terrible at Christianity, the corporate media decided to give him a week-long tongue bath, which is where that boost came from.

Sliding into fourth place is the whitest guy of them all, the Fake Hispanic Beto O’Rourke, who earns just eight percent support.

O’Rourke is tied with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is not a white guy.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) continues to struggle in sixth place with just seven percent support.

All told, those four white guys currently enjoy 60 percent support from Democrat primary voters.

When asked who they support, two percent of those polled chose “Someone Else,” which ties with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and beats those with just one percent support: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH).

Earning zero percent support are former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and some people I’ve never heard of.

In a match-up with President Trump, things are close, with only Biden, Sanders, and O’Rourke narrowly leading. Harris is tied, and Trump narrowly beats Buttigieg and Warren.

Biden 53%, Trump 47%

Sanders 51%, Trump 48%

O’Rourke 51%, Trump 49%

Harris 50%, Trump 50%

Buttigieg 49%, Trump 51%

Warren 48%, Trump 52%

For an incumbent up against candidates who have yet to face any real opposition, Trump is in pretty good shape.

If nothing else, this poll shows he can win up to 52 percent support in 2020. That’s a big deal.

Another interesting factoid is that Trump’s proposal to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico enjoys a plurality of support from 47 percent of those polled, while 45 percent oppose the wall.

