Donald Trump: Republicans Have Not Explained Tax Bill Well Enough

President Donald Trump acknowledged Monday that Republicans had not done a good enough job communicating the benefits of the recent tax bill to the American people.

“I think we did a great job in getting it approved, but we may be a lot of the Republicans, including myself, haven’t explained to people how much they’re getting,” Trump said in an interview with KSTP TV in Minnesota.

The New York Times reported Monday that most polls showed the majority of Americans believed they did not get a tax cut from Trump’s administration. A Times survey showed that just 40 percent of Americans believed that they had received a tax cut, while only 20 percent felt certain that they did.

But Trump appeared confident that the news was getting out, citing news reports.

“Now they know it, a lot of stories are coming out, how incredible it’s been for people,” he said. “So they are learning.”

The Tax Policy Center estimated that 65 percent of Americans paid fewer taxes and just six percent paid more.

“It’s a tremendous tax cut for people,” Trump said. “People are really learning. I don’t think you have to explain it, they are just seeing a lot more money showing up in their check that they didn’t see a couple years ago.”

Trump traveled to Minnesota on Monday for a roundtable meeting with business leaders to talk about the benefits of the tax bill.

“We promised that these tax cuts would be rocket fuel for the American economy, and we were absolutely right,” he said.